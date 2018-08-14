The state’s education agency announced Tuesday that more than 300 school districts — including all in Galveston County — will qualify for $174 million in new federal assistance to spend educating students displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
Nine county school districts, including Dickinson, Clear Creek, Friendswood and Texas City, qualify for the grants, according to the Texas Education Agency. School districts must apply for the grant and how much they receive depends on their needs, Texas Education Agency spokeswoman DeEtta Culbertson said.
The U.S. Department of Education awarded the state the grant from the Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students program.
Earlier this year, the state awarded about $40.9 million in grants for students harmed by Hurricane Harvey, Culbertson said. The latest grant is the second hurricane-related grant available to districts, she said.
Across the county, thousands of students were displaced from their homes or schools when Hurricane Harvey swamped the region last August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.