In time for the new year, Coast Monthly has unveiled its new, more easily navigable website.
Coastmonthly.com, redesigned by the magazine’s creative director/design editor Melissa Rivera and Kevin M. Cox, The Daily News’ technology and media director, is meant to accommodate demand from digital sponsors, while allowing staff to update content throughout the month.
