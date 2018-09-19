GALVESTON
Members of a taxing district say they’re being unfairly scapegoated by city officials for the scuttling of a $90 million plan to build a new bridge to Pelican Island.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough last week announced the city would not sign an advanced funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation, which would have secured $45 million in state funding for building a new bridge linking Galveston and Pelican islands.
The agreement would have required the city to commit $40 million or more to the project, Yarbrough said. While local officials have insisted the project would be mutually funded between local taxing entities, Yarbrough said the city could not sign the agreement because of charter limits on how much new debt the city can take without a citywide vote.
The announcement was a blow to progress on building a new Pelican Island Bridge. The current bridge, built in 1959, is approaching obsolescence and needs to be replaced, local leaders say. A new bridge would maintain a safe passage to the island, and could also open up more economic development opportunities on the north side of the Galveston Ship Channel.
Along with the debt issue, city officials blamed Galveston Navigation District No. 1 for the bridge plan’s demise and questioned the commitment of the small taxing entity whose sole purpose is to maintain the existing Pelican Island Bridge.
While the city did not have concrete agreements with the other entities for funding, officials said they felt the district should have shown more leadership in planning the bridge.
The chairman, vice-chairman and general manager of the navigation district took issue with the comment posted on The Daily News website by Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell asserting the navigation district refused to participate in the bridge project.
The navigation district had offered $10 million toward the replacement bridge project, Chairman Dennis Byrd Sr. said.
Specifically, the navigation district said its money would be used to demolish the existing drawbridge across the Galveston Ship Channel, Byrd said.
Byrd argued that money was more than other groups, including Texas A&M University, which has a campus on Pelican Island, and Galveston County, had offered to give toward the project.
“The biggest problem with the bridge is that everybody wants the bridge, but nobody wants to take responsibility for it,” Byrd said. “That’s one of the biggest problems right there.”
Maxwell, in his posting, said the navigation district wasn’t interested in building a new bridge.
“They decided they do not wish to participate in a new bridge and want to now do ‘other things,’” Maxwell wrote, then added a “thinking face” emoji.
That comment was reprinted in The Daily News on Monday, sans emoji. It drew Byrd’s ire.
“We never said we were out of anything,” Byrd said. “[Yarbrough] and Maxwell and all the rest of them walked off.”
Yarbrough and Maxwell confirmed the district had committed $10 million to the project, but said the district could have done more to make the $91 million bridge viable. Unlike the city, the district could have taken on debt, and then organized interlocal agreements with the other entities to split the local match.
Byrd and Albert Choate, the district’s vice-president, conceded they had reservations about the new bridge project, particularly after designs for the bridge changed to ensure the new bridge plotted a route north of the Texas A&M University campus.
The district “backed off” after that proposal was made, Choate said.
“We were going to build a bridge,” Choate said. “A&M shot us down. They didn’t want the bridge coming through their campus.”
The “shot down” bridge would have been designed more closely within the existing bridge’s footprint, Choate said. It would have been cheaper, but would have gone through the campus. A district spokesman said a plan to build the bridge with a route through the campus would cause the university to have serious reservations about its future plans in Galveston.
The navigation district said the bridge’s useful life would end in about 13 years.
Some, including Yarbrough, have suggested that if the navigation district doesn’t fund construction of a new bridge, the district should be eliminated as a taxing entity. The district collects taxes on properties in Galveston between 103rd Street and Ferry Road, raising about $1.5 million a year in recent years.
The district’s three board members are elected, and earn about $10,000 a year.
Asked about their own future, the navigation district board members said they’re not sure what their role should be in a new bridge.
“Our obligation is tear down the old bridge,” Choate said.
Byrd said it should be up to voters to decide whether the district should take on paying for the new bridge.
“We feel like it should be left up to the taxpayers to decide about the navigation district, not left up to three individuals,” Byrd said.
A referendum on the district’s future might not be in the city’s best interests, Yarbrough said on Wednesday.
The navigation district has value as a taxing entity, particularly since the Port of Galveston doesn’t have any taxing powers, Yarbrough said.
“I have long thought the navigation district and the port have a connection that needed to be made,” Yarbrough said.
Making that connection tangible would require a lot of moving parts to fit into place, however. As the city makes new plans for a bridge, officials will discuss whether the city could take over the maintenance of the existing bridge, or whether the Texas Department of Transportation could fill that role.
If either of those things happened, the city could negotiate with the district to lower its tax rate and turn it into a “shell” taxing entity that could be used in the future if the need arose, Yarbrough said.
That plan could fail for a variety of reasons, however, Yarbrough said.
“If they’re not going to be involved in the bridge business, there’s no real reason to exist,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.