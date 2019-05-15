GALVESTON
The city will soon begin buying properties around the site of a municipal incinerator demolished earlier this year.
The Galveston City Council on Wednesday authorized the purchase of 19 properties near the site of the 1943 incinerator on Lennox Avenue, a structure the city tore down earlier this year.
Demolishing the incinerator had long been on the city’s books. Officials announced the buyouts this summer, citing health and safety concerns of the properties surrounding the incinerator.
The total cost to purchase the 19 properties, which include both houses and empty lots, will be between $696,204 and $872,540, depending on the appraisals, according to the city.
Last year, the city approved spending $113,500 for firms to appraise the properties.
These properties would fall under the city’s eminent domain, its right to take private property for public use, Assistant City Attorney Kim Coogan said.
“Our initial effort is to buy these properties from willing sellers rather than having to use eminent domain,” Coogan said. “Virtually all the property owners have accepted those offers.”
The city is still working to find and make contact with one property owner, she said.
One property owner, however, has declined the city’s offer and wants to stay in her home, Coogan said.
“We are looking high and low for some solution that she can be happy with and we can be happy with,” Coogan said. “We do not want to kick her out of her house.”
The city could explore granting the resident a life estate that allows her to remain in her house and grant it to the city at a later date, City Attorney Donald Glywasky said.
It’s a project that’s been a long time coming, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough, with other family members, owns four properties among those being purchased by the city in the name of his father, James D. Yarbrough Sr.
He has already agreed to sell those properties to the city, he said.
The buyouts were necessary because the ground around the old incinerator is contaminated with various types of chemical pollution, the city has said.
The city plans to remove and decontaminate soil and cap the ground with concrete, officials said. Properties along Lennox Avenue also will be capped with concrete and properties along 59th Street will be decontaminated and rezoned to prevent residential use, officials said.
The city isn’t sure what it will do with those properties once it completes remediation, but potential uses could include a warehouse, storage for records or a new site for the Galveston Recycling Center, 702 61st St., Yarbrough said.
The incinerator, erected to burn garbage collected in the city, had been idle since 1955 when the city shut it down because of high operating costs.
City officials also have had concerns about asbestos.
Officials have long sought the funds to tear down the facility, but federal dollars allocated for recovery of Hurricane Ike in 2008 brought the money to complete the project.
This project has to be finished by the end of the year, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“So far, it’s all on schedule,” Maxwell said.
(2) comments
While it’s great that this project is moving forward, I struggle to see how Ike funding should have played a role.
I wonder if buying these properties creates an opportunity for extending Avenue H to 61st St. That was discussed a few years ago, but the incinerator was the sticking point then.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.