About 40 people gathered at Marantha Christian Center in Santa Fe on Saturday for the dedication of a new memorial to the 10 people killed during a shooting at Santa Fe High School in May.
The memorial, a landscaped pavilion that faces 10 white crosses bearing names of the victims, is a gift from the church to the community, Pastor Alex Yovan said.
Anyone who wants to can sit on one of the pavilion’s benches, in solitude or with friends, and reflect on the tragedy that happened last school year and those who were injured and lost their lives, he said.
“This is never going to be taken down, the crosses will always be here,” he told the crowd, which included the families of some of the shooting victims, on Saturday. “You can come here and sit here all night, there will be benches and chairs for you, and think about your family and God. We built this for you.”
During the dedication, Mayor Jason Tabor and Mike Nelson, Justice of the Peace for Galveston County Precinct 4, also spoke, telling attendees the community remains strong and stands together, even in the face of unspeakable challenges.
“Two days ago marked the fifth month since May 18,” Tabor said, referring to the date the shooting took place. “For those affected, five months feels like an eternity. But our community is slowly healing, one moment at a time.”
The pavilion, which is the only memorial that’s been built in Santa Fe since the shooting, was Yovan’s idea and has been in the works since this summer, he said. After the shooting, he didn’t know what he or the church could do to help a damaged community, he said.
“They had lost the sunshine of their lives, and we didn’t know what to do,” he said.
Ultimately, he decided to build a memorial that resembled a temporary tribute — 10 crosses for the victims — that had been set up at Santa Fe High School in the weeks after the shooting. Those crosses were eventually removed, which is why Yovan decided to create something permanent with the help of donations from the church and local businesses.
“Ten years from now, 20 years from now, these will be here,” he said.
People who attended the dedication, many of them wearing “Santa Fe Strong” shirts that had victims’ names printed on them, were grateful for the memorial the church built, they said.
“I think it looks good,” said Michael Robinson, who attended because he’s a good friend of one of the victim’s families. “It lets the families know they’re not forgotten.”
