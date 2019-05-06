A 25-year-old man died on Saturday night in Texas City, the result of either falling off or being hit by a vehicle, according to Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke.
Neither Bjerke nor the medical examiner would release the man’s name at press time because they weren’t certain whether next of kin had been notified.
Texas City Police were contacted by dispatch at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and responded to the 6600 block of Anderson Street, a residential area, where they found the man lying in the road.
Bjerke said he didn’t know who made the 911 call.
“Witnesses at the scene said he was either holding on to a car or fell off a car,” Bjerke said.
Texas City Fire Department, emergency medical responders and Texas City Police responded. The man was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of death was blunt force trauma, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the medical examiner’s office.
Bjerke said a woman believed to be the victim’s girlfriend was reported to have been at the scene.
No arrests have been made or charges filed in the case.
“Police at the scene were trying to determine what took place and detectives were called,” Bjerke said. “The case was turned over to them and their investigation is ongoing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.