CLEAR LAKE SHORES
A woman was found dead behind a convenience store in Clear Lake Shores Saturday night, police said. Details about the woman's death were still being investigated Sunday, but authorities did not suspect foul play.
About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called about a "person down" in the 900 block of FM 2094, Clear Lake Shores police Chief Kenneth Cook said. Sheriff's deputies and Clear Lake Shores police arrived to the scene where they found a woman's body, he said. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, he said.
Police identified the woman as a 45-year-old whose last listed home was in Corpus Christi, but the Galveston County Medical Examiner's office had not identified her Sunday. The Daily News is not publishing her name until the woman has been identified by the medical examiner.
"Based upon information gathered at the scene, investigators no longer believe foul play to be a factor in the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased," Cook said.
"This investigation is ongoing, pending the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s autopsy results."
A manager at the convenience store said the woman had been found behind the store. The manager was not there when she was found, but his employees were providing information and store video footage to police, he said.
Police were still investigating it, and he could not yet provide other details, the manager said.
