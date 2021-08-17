DICKINSON
The Dickinson Economic Development Corporation voted Monday to move forward with an agreement to build the former Sussan Fine Furniture site into a $49 million development with a hotel, convention center and restaurants.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 11:17 pm
