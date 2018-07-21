GALVESTON
Smoke detectors alerted people to fewer than half of the building fires Galveston firefighters were called to this year.
In some cases, the smoke alarms didn’t work, while in others the houses or buildings didn’t have them at all, according to statistics from the Galveston Fire Marshal’s office. In a few instances, fires weren’t big enough to set off detectors, data show.
People were killed in two island fires this year, and in both cases the lack of working smoke detectors might have played a role, Galveston Fire Marshal Chris Harrison said. As a result, the fire marshal is working to expand a smoke detector program that had been specifically for seniors to other island residents, he said.
FATAL LACK OF DETECTORS
“Both of these fires were, unfortunately, in homes where smoke detectors were either not present or inoperable,” Harrison said.
Sprinkler systems and fire alarms are the most effective ways to avoid deadly fires, but few homeowners have them, Harrison said. Smoke detectors, however, are easy to use, cost effective, and help in early detection, which reduces the risk of death in a fire, Harrison said.
Sobering national statistics make clear how important working detectors can be, Harrison said.
“Although almost all homes have at least one smoke detector, three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke detectors or ones that did not work,” Harrison said.
Prices for smoke detectors start at about $7, but, for a variety of reasons, people might not have them in their homes.
‘ALL YOU NEED IS ONE SPARK’
Janette Dotson, a retired burn technician who lives on Avenue N 1/2, has smoke detectors but suspected they weren’t working, so she put in a request for service. Galveston firefighters arrived Friday to install new alarms.
Dotson no longer is able to climb on chairs to fix them and didn’t want to risk hurting herself trying, she said.
“I thought I better stop getting up on those chairs before one of them topples over,” Dotson said.
She lives alone and worries about getting caught in a fire, she said. A career as a burn technician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston might play a role in her fear, she concedes. She has seen the consequences of fires firsthand, she said.
“All you need is one spark,” Dotson said. “A lot of people aren’t aware what can happen.”
A PROGRAM TO HELP
It’s the second time she’s used the program, she said. She thought it was especially important for elderly homeowners, who might not be able to repair or replace a smoke alarm or might not have strong enough vision to see the blinking light that indicates whether the detector is working, she said.
The Galveston Fire Department partnered with the Insurance Council of Texas to provide smoke detectors to homeowners over the age of 65 in a program called Senior Fire Busters, Harrison said.
The program provides free smoke detectors, free installation and free inspection, he said. It’s open to homeowners who don’t have a smoke detector, have an inoperable detector or don’t have one on every level of their home, which is recommended, he said.
The program operates on a first-come, first-serve basis and by scheduling appointments with the marshal’s office, he said. It took Dotson a few weeks to get the office out to her home, she said.
‘IT TAKES OUT THE GUESSWORK’
The department recently began installing alarms with batteries with 10-year lifespans, the same lifespan estimated for smoke detectors, Harrison said. Instead of installing new batteries each year, homeowners replace the detectors every 10, he said.
“It takes out the guesswork,” Harrison said.
The department now is working with other organizations to acquire enough smoke detectors to expand the program to residents younger than age 65, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said. The city expected the program to be up and running in the coming weeks, she said.
