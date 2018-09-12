A relative of a Galveston County commissioner is in line to again land a county contract for landscaping services.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote today on a three-year contract with Kleen Kut Landscape Service, a Galveston company owned by Ralph “Duke” Apffel Jr., a cousin of Commissioner Darrell Apffel.
The bid raised some eyebrows around town after another bidder wrote a post on social media questioning the propriety of the deal. The post noted the relationship between the company’s owner and the commissioner.
Commissioner Apffel on Wednesday said nothing was untoward about the process and he would abstain from voting on the bid. He called the person who raised the objection a “smart aleck” trying to make hay with his family’s name.
“We pride ourselves on being a name you can trust in Galveston,” Apffel said. “I don’t like to be disliked. I don’t like to be involved in politics.”
Commissioners do not participate in the bidding process, and rely on the county’s purchasing agent to gather, consider and recommend bids for county contracts, Apffel said. That’s what happened in this case, he said.
“I expect them to look at everything and bring us the recommendation,” he said.
Purchasing agent Rufus Crowder could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The contract pays for groundskeeping around county community centers, courthouses, jails and other properties. The company that wins the bid will be responsible for mowing and weed control at 21 county properties. The company must perform maintenance at the properties at least every three weeks.
Contract documents don’t state how much the contract is worth in total. The county pays based on each task performed. The companies bid prices for the cost of each task.
Commissioners were scheduled to vote on the contract Monday, but deferred at the request of the county’s purchasing department.
Kleen Kut Landscape Service has had the county’s groundskeeping contract for several years. Commissioners approved an extension of the current contract in August 2017. That vote was unanimous, with Apffel abstaining.
DITCHING DRAINAGE FEES
The county’s tax assessor refused to help the city of Dickinson collect a drainage fee from residents because the office’s top boss questioned whether the money would go to its stated purpose.
In a Facebook post, Tax Assessor/Collector Cheryl Johnson said her office had been asked to collect the fee, but refused “for a variety of reasons.”
Chiefly, Johnson wrote the “use of the funds is in question” and asked whether Dickinson’s drainage fee funds had been audited.
“I, too, live in an area that floods due to lack of action by responsible governments,” Johnson wrote. “For goodness sake, how hard is it to use dedicated funds for the intended purpose?”
Johnson said her official reasoning for declining the city’s request was that the fee “could not be handled like taxes.”
Dickinson City Council voted Aug. 28 to waive the drainage fee for the 2018 calendar year. The city reported it was collecting the fee at a rate of 53 percent, and raised the possibility of eliminating it altogether.
The council will vote on a budget without the fee in October, Mayor Julie Masters said.
Johnson’s criticism was unexpected, Masters said. The city independently audits its accounts every year, she said. Aside from a low collection rate, the audit uncovered no problems, she said.
“It all went to drainage projects,” she said.”There just wasn’t enough for everything.”
NOTEBOOK
In a series of tweets in support of North and South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner again called for construction of flood gates in Galveston Bay and along the Texas coast. ... The average FEMA grant to Texas homeowners after Hurricane Harvey was just $2,412, according to testimony at a Texas Senate Finance Committee meeting Tuesday in Austin. ... There are 39 days left until early voting in the November mid-term elections. ... The last day to register to vote in the November elections is Oct. 9.
