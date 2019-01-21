Death toll reaches 73 in Mexico fuel pipeline fire horror

In this image provided by the Secretary of National Defense, soldiers guard the area by an oil pipeline explosion in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. A huge fire exploded at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico on Friday, killing at least 21 people and badly burning 71 others as locals were collecting the spilling gasoline in buckets and garbage cans, officials said. Officials said the leak was caused by an illegal tap that fuel thieves had drilled into the pipeline in a small town in the state of Hidalgo, about 62 miles north of Mexico City.

 AP

GALVESTON

Two children who were badly burned in a gas pipeline explosion in Mexico over the weekend are being treated at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, officials said Monday.

The hospital also is receiving more requests from hospitals in the Mexican state of Hidalgo to help treat some of the victims, the hospital said.

At least 79 people were killed and 81 others were injured in the explosion Friday night. The explosion was caused by an illegal fuel tap on the pipeline, Mexican officials said.

People apparently gathered around the ruptured pipeline to collect gasoline before the explosion. Mexico has been dealing with a gas shortage after several gas pipelines were shut down by the government because of widespread fuel theft, officials said.

The Galveston hospital is one of four U.S. Shriners hospitals dedicated to treating burn-injured patients. It's one of the largest burn centers in the United States.

In June 2018, the hospital treated several Guatemalan children burned in a volcanic eruption. In December 2016, the hospital treated one child who was burned in a massive explosion at a fireworks market explosion in Tultepec, Mexico.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

