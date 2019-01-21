GALVESTON
Two children who were badly burned in a gas pipeline explosion in Mexico over the weekend are being treated at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, officials said Monday.
The hospital also is receiving more requests from hospitals in the Mexican state of Hidalgo to help treat some of the victims, the hospital said.
At least 79 people were killed and 81 others were injured in the explosion Friday night. The explosion was caused by an illegal fuel tap on the pipeline, Mexican officials said.
People apparently gathered around the ruptured pipeline to collect gasoline before the explosion. Mexico has been dealing with a gas shortage after several gas pipelines were shut down by the government because of widespread fuel theft, officials said.
The Galveston hospital is one of four U.S. Shriners hospitals dedicated to treating burn-injured patients. It's one of the largest burn centers in the United States.
In June 2018, the hospital treated several Guatemalan children burned in a volcanic eruption. In December 2016, the hospital treated one child who was burned in a massive explosion at a fireworks market explosion in Tultepec, Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.