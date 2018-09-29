GALVESTON
The state agency in charge of a massive rebuilding effort after Hurricane Ike, not the city of Galveston, should be on the hook for a multimillion judgment jurors awarded a contractor last week, a top administrative official argues.
A jury Monday ordered the city to pay Boston-based contractor CDM Smith up to $15 million for unpaid invoices and damages from the company’s time managing post-hurricane housing programs in the city.
Judge Lonnie Cox of 56th District Court could reduce the judgment in a final order due in coming weeks, and city officials expect to appeal to a higher court. The city already is considering where it might find the money, however, City Manager Brian Maxwell said
One possible source is the Texas General Land Office, which was responsible for overseeing billions in federal aid that flowed into Texas after Ike, Maxwell said.
Because CDM’s contract with the city was an agreement to pay the company with federal recovery money directed through the land office, the land office should be obligated to pay the jury’s judgment.
“If the jury decided that the money is payable to CDM for services rendered, that means the GLO needs to pay us for it,” Maxwell said.
“The contract was that services rendered and approved and paid should be paid to them through the GLO. If a jury heard the case and felt like they legitimately did the work, then the program needs to pay them. At no time was the city to be anything in this program other than the conduit for the funds.”
Under the system set up after Ike, which severely flooded the island in 2008, the city would certify invoices the company submitted for recovery work in Galveston. The city would then submit those invoices to the land office to be paid with the federal aid dollars.
The city fired CDM on the land office’s orders for nonperformance in 2011, city officials have said.
CDM Smith sued the city in 2012, claiming it was still owed millions of dollars for work it had done.
During a trial ending last week, the city argued the company had misrepresented its experience in running disaster recovery programs, but 10 members of the jury decided it had broken its contract with CDM Smith.
The decision put Galveston on the hook for as much $15 million in damages, but a court case that has been lying dormant for years could change that.
In 2013, after CDM Smith sued the city, the land office filed suit in Travis County asking the 201st District Court to declare that any judgment against Galveston would not create financial liability for the land office, and that the land office would be obligated to pay the company only what it was owed in federal grant money.
The case was abated in 2014, meaning decisions were put on hold until issues in the Galveston court were settled. With the trial in Galveston County over, the Travis County case could move ahead, Maxwell said.
The land office would comment only in general terms Thursday, citing pending litigation.
“Federal funds can only be used to reimburse for expenses that meet federal requirements,” spokeswoman Brittany Eck.
The city has not communicated directly with the land office since the jury’s decision, Maxwell said.
The city hired CDM Smith, doing business at the time as Camp Dresser & McKee, in 2009 to manage a $160 million federal program to rebuild hurricane-damaged houses.
After about 15 months, city leaders began to complain about delays in housing recovery. While the company had promised to rebuild more than 1,400 homes, by January 2011 construction had only started on a few dozen.
The company said the delays were unavoidable, and by the spring reported some progress, although delays lingered.
In June 2011, state leaders took oversight of the multibillion-dollar post-Ike recovery effort away from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and put the land office in charge.
The land office set benchmarks to speed the recovery, and in January 2012, citing fears the city would not meet those benchmarks, told local leaders to fire the contractor or forfeit federal housing money.
CDM Smith was officially removed in January 2012 and replaced with the land office’s pick — California-based contractor URS.
It’s not clear whether any of the federal money allocated to the state remains unspent, Maxwell said.
“I think CDM understands that the city never had the money,” he said. “At this point, they felt like they were owed the money, and they didn’t really care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.