Annette, a California sea lion, has been busy acclimating to her new home at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston.
The sleek mammal came to the facility from the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolina. Her life in the wild came to an end after being stranded, rehabilitated and released on four separate occasions. After being stranded a fifth time, Annette was deemed non-releasable by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and placed permanently in human care.
