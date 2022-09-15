Rey Villarreal, a water meter technician for League City, changes out a transmitter antenna on a water meter on Bright Brook Lane on Thursday. The city’s Utility Billing department is asking residents not to mow over their water meters, which can damage the transmitter’s antenna.
Lindsey Sinibaldi, the utility billing manager for League City, talks about her department’s campaign to let homeowners know not to mow over their water meters, which could damage the meter’s wireless transmitter antenna.
Rey Villarreal, a water meter technician for League City, changes out a transmitter antenna on a water meter on Bright Brook Lane on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The city’s Utility Billing department is trying to let residents know not to mow over their water meters, which can damage the transmitter’s antenna.
Rey Villarreal, a water meter technician for League City, changes out a transmitter antenna on a water meter on Bright Brook Lane on Thursday. The city’s Utility Billing department is asking residents not to mow over their water meters, which can damage the transmitter’s antenna.
Lindsey Sinibaldi, the utility billing manager for League City, talks about her department’s campaign to let homeowners know not to mow over their water meters, which could damage the meter’s wireless transmitter antenna.
Rey Villarreal, a water meter technician for League City, changes out a transmitter antenna on a water meter on Bright Brook Lane on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The city’s Utility Billing department is trying to let residents know not to mow over their water meters, which can damage the transmitter’s antenna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.