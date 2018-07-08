LEAGUE CITY
The League City council on Tuesday will consider seeking financial help from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to renovate a boat ramp off FM 270, the only public ramp in area.
City officials have for several months been working on a plan to renovate the boat ramp, holding several public meetings and estimating costs for the proposed project.
“This project is necessary for safety reasons alone,” said Chien Wei, the city’s director of parks. “If the boat ramp is not renovated soon, it will start falling apart and will no longer be usable.”
The city in May approved a preliminary design contract for a boat ramp that would cost about $667,000 to construct and $155,000 to design, a total of about $822,000, officials said.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department offers a boat-ramp renovation grant that could provide up to $500,000, but the deadline for applications is Oct. 1, officials said.
The city built the public boat ramp in 1988 with help from the state agency. The ramp sits just before where FM 270 crosses Clear Creek on the northern border of the city.
The council in May appropriated $62,000 to hire Conroe-based Burditt Consultants to handle design of the project, officials said.
Plans for the 30-year-old boat ramp are to remove silt from the launching area, to reinforce a bulkhead and provide handicapped accessibility from the parking lot to the boat launching area, officials said.
The work would improve safety and allow a wider variety of watercraft types and sizes to be launched at the ramp, city staff said.
The city would fund its portion of the project cost through park dedication fees, officials said.
(1) comment
Can the news please do an article on the state boat ramp under the Santa Fe Overpass, the old Fat Boy's bait camp location. It is in much needed repair as well, if not more. It amazes me that that boat ramp is in the condition it is for the usage it gets.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.