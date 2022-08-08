GALVESTON

The deaths of four people in a collision involving a golf cart and two automobiles has city leaders considering steps such as enacting a nighttime ban on carts, tighter restrictions about which streets they can use and increased enforcement of existing regulations, Mayor Craig Brown said Monday.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

C. Patterson

This is a total overreaction that I think residents will not support. What happened was tragic but it happened because a DRUNK DRIVER decided to selfishly break the law and get behind the wheel of a car. Period.

Trudy Deen Davis

It is definitely a tragedy attributed to an impaired driver. He is responsible for this incident; not accident. That being said golf carts should not be permitted after sunset anywhere & should be prohibited on Seawall completely. We’ve become a tourist attraction 24/7 365! So we should provide protections for our visitors AND residents! And it needs to be enforced. I often see golf carts on streets above the 35 mph limit. Golf cart rentals should require carts be returned before sunset at a minimum.

