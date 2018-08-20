SANTA FE
Santa Fe students returned to class Monday with new security measures three months after a mass shooting at the school killed eight students and two teachers.
The first day of school had been met with some apprehension among students. For many it was the first time returning to the halls where on May 18 a gunman opened fire.
The new year was met with changes, including metal detectors at each of the doors, more counselors, identification badges and a stricter enforcement of the dress code, officials said.
But some things remain the same. There was excitement for a new day and getting back to activities, sports and seeing friends, Santa Fe Superintendent Leigh Wall said.
The goal for the new year is just that — returning to routine and trying to carry on with a new normal in the face of tragedy, she said.
“There’s apprehension and uncertainty, but there are also many, many students who are excited to get back into the school routine,” Wall said.
“They’re doing activities. There’s volleyball, football, band and all the things at the start of school that are engaging and build school spirit. Students are ready for that.”
Cars were backed up on state Highway 6 nearly to Elm Road, with parents, friends and relatives waiting for the 2:35 p.m. school release. Most parents approached by reporters said they didn’t want to comment.
Dylan Babineaux was waiting at a nearby car wash near the high school for two students who are friends and relatives of his girlfriend, he said. The students had been anxious about going back to school, he said.
“Everyone is still shaken up,” Babineaux said.
The doors to the high school opened about 6:30 a.m., about 15 minutes earlier than usual, Wall said. For now, representatives from the security firm that supplied the metal detectors are helping to train employees and staff to operate them, she said.
There are three entry points and two people stationed at each metal detector, she said. It took until about 7:40 a.m. to finish getting students through security, Wall said. There are more than 1,400 students at the school, she said.
“Our hope and goal would be to get them through in about 30 minutes so that’s what we’re working toward,” Wall said.
Counselors were on hand Monday to assist any students who needed someone to talk to, Assistant Superintendent Patti Hanssard said. The school district previously had four counselors in the high school and a licensed school psychologist, she said. This summer, they hired four new at-risk trauma counselors, officials said.
There also were counselors from the Gulf Coast Center, Texas Children’s Hospital, the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center, as well as comfort dogs and other groups, Wall said. The Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center, funded through a grant, will remain at the school and its community headquarters for the long-term, she said.
“We had a really strong mental health presence today,” Wall said of the counselor staffing. “Very few students and staff requested use of it today so that’s maybe a good sign.”
The campus set-up is a little different.
Construction in the school began in mid-June to close off the art rooms where the shooting occurred, make offices for counselors and move around some of the classrooms displaced, including the elective courses corridor, where students take music, art and other courses, she said.
Most of the construction was completed before school started Monday, while the remaining areas, such as a dance room, would be completed in September, Wall said.
Officials have said the art room, the scene of the shooting, would likely be demolished.
The district would try to move forward and establish a new normal through routine while acknowledging the suffering the community still endures, Wall said.
“We know this is not something that will go away anytime soon, so we’re going to be there to continue to support them as long as is necessary, which is probably going to be a very long time,” Wall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.