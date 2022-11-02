LEAGUE CITY
All three candidates competing for Position 7 on city council agree about one thing — among the biggest problems facing the city is traffic.
Ange Mertens, Larissa Ramirez and Sean Saunders all named battling traffic congestion in the fast-growing city among their top campaign planks.
Also among the top items, completing city projects, flood control and planning for the future.
Mertens, a project manager who has lived in League City for 21 years, emphasized the importance of finishing tasks and projects before starting new ones.
“My number-one priority is getting things done that we have already started,” Mertens said.
One of those is completing the Landing Boulevard project that has been in the works for more than 15 years, she said.
The proposed project would extend both Landing Boulevard and NASA Road 1 to intersect and include a bridge over Clear Creek and Newport Ditch, a tributary of Clear Creek, according to the city.
Saunders, a 23-year resident of League City, works as a firefighter, paramedic and engineer in the city of Baytown.
Saunders could not be reached for comment Wednesday but during an Oct. 19 candidate forum said he was interested in managing the city's rapid growth and tackling problems such as traffic and flooding.
Ramirez is a five-year resident of the city with 20 years of disaster recovery experience and project management.
“My first priority would be tackling this traffic,” Ramirez said. “Which is why I plan to utilize all resources to help complete current projects, and work alongside current council and staff, along with the Texas Department of Transportation and BayTran to push current projects forward, but also prepare and determine the effects that upcoming projects will cause in our community.”
Mertens is campaigning on the importance of planning.
“We really need to make sure that we plan for the future intelligently,” Mertens said.
Saunders, during the forum, also hit on planning.
“Proactive planning is much better than reactive,” Saunders said. “With proactive planning, you can budget. With reactive, you can’t.”
Like other candidates, Ramirez prioritized effectively completing current projects within the city, preparing for upcoming projects and continuing forward with responsible growth, she said.
“My favorite things about League City is the hometown feel, the community, and the feeling of being able to safely take an evening stroll with our families at any time,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez has worked with the Texas General Land office on the implementation of hurricane relief programs to rebuild a resilient community along the Gulf Coast and across Texas, she said.
Early voting ends Friday. Election day is Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.