HITCHCOCK
Two men suspected of involvement in a Sept. 1 shootout face aggravated assault charges, but remain at large, and police are seeking the public’s help finding them.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Roderick Lamont Hudson, 36, and Joshua Ivory Smith, 21, both of the Texas City/La Marque area, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
“A warrant went out on Hudson yesterday and Smith’s went out last week,” Smith said. The Galveston County District Attorney had filed aggravated assault charges against each man with bonds set at $150,000 each, police said.
“Based on the information we have, these two have some beef with one another,” Smith said.
Police responded about 1:25 a.m. Sept. 1 to the Independent Missionary Village Apartments, 6607 Prino Ave., and found a large, bullet-riddled crime scene. Investigators found bullet holes in three apartments and several vehicles, according to police.
Spent shell casings and witness accounts indicated at least one shooter was using an AK-style assault rifle, police said.
A small amount of blood was found on two different vehicles, Smith said.
“We checked with area hospitals and residents, and we believe no one who lives at the apartments was injured,” Smith said. Police can’t confirm whether the blood came from one of the two suspected shooters.
An investigation led to Hudson and Smith as prime suspects in the case, Smith said.
Both men have records of prior arrests, Smith said.
La Marque Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to anyone with a tip that leads to the arrest of either suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.
“These shooting incidents, we take them very seriously,” Smith said. “We don’t want to become what we see up in Houston where there’s a major shooting every day.”
Law enforcement officers in Hitchcock, Santa Fe, La Marque and Texas City are working cooperatively to find these and other suspects firing guns illegally in their communities, he said.
“We believe or hope that by putting this out on social media and blasting their faces all over the place, someone may see them and we can get them in custody and maybe stop some of this gun violence in our communities,” he said.
A post on the Hitchcock Police Department’s Facebook page shows both suspects and their various tattoos in photos taken during previous arrests.
Police caution the public against approaching or attempting to apprehend either of the suspects, but to immediately call local police or Crime Stoppers at 409-938-TIPS if they see them.
