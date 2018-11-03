LEAGUE CITY
Residents greeted a list of $230 million in projects for a possible May bond election with mixed reactions.
Some said the projects were needed after Hurricane Harvey flooded 8,000 homes in the city, some opposed the bond because it would raise taxes and still others said they needed to hear more information before making a decision.
But one area where most agreed was that talk of a bond election, the city’s first since 1992, is a welcome improvement.
“At least the city is allowing the citizens to weigh in, as opposed to taking out more certificates of obligation,” resident Byram Lass said. “So, that in itself is a good thing.”
Spurred by resident demand, League City politicians for years have pressed for lower taxes around budget time and elections.
The city council, for instance, in September approved a $207.9 million budget for 2019 that included a decrease in the property tax rate from 56.5 cents to 56.38 cents per every $100 of taxable property value, records show.
But League City also continues to grow, city officials said.
The city’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. But, only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show the population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
“From my perspective, we have a lot of critical issues and needs facing the community today,” City Manager John Baumgartner said. “But through the strategic planning process, I’ve noticed conflicting objectives. One is to continually lower the tax rate. The other is to address the major issues of the community. It’s difficult to achieve both of those at the same time.”
Rather than bring bond elections to the voters, city staff have been using certificates of obligation to cover the difference, usually in smaller amounts of about $10 million to $15 million per year, Baumgartner said.
Certificates of obligation were initially authorized by the Texas Certificate of Obligation Act of 1971 and often are associated with emergency spending, but can be used in other instances, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Certificates of obligation, rather than requiring voter approval, can be passed with a simple majority council vote.
The city’s total debt rose to a high of about $276 million in 2012, but has since declined to about $241 million because the city has been repaying it faster than they take it on, Baumgartner said.
But the practice of funding projects through certificates of obligation needs to end, Councilman Nick Long said.
“In general, I think it’s OK as long as you’re still decreasing the total debt load by using COs,” Long said. “Like last year, we took out $18 million in certificates of obligation, but paid off $25 million. I’m OK doing it like that. But I’m absolutely not OK adding double-digit millions to the debt. That requires the citizens’ voice.”
But while the instinct of bringing a bond election to the voters is a good one, $230 million in projects might be too much, Long said.
City staff estimated such a bond election could increase taxes by about 10 cents.
“It’s just not going to fly,” Long said. “And you’re incurring expenses for something that didn’t pass, and then you’re legally prohibited from bringing it up for another three years. If these really are projects we need to do, then we shouldn’t be so cavalier with the bond numbers.”
City staff, meanwhile, argued the $230 million in projects was a preliminary number.
“It’s important to hear from the community,” Baumgartner said. “What projects are important to them to advance or move forward?”
City staff, for instance, have a town hall planned for Thursday to discuss drainage and flooding, Baumgartner said.
But even a pared down list of projects would substantially add to the city’s debt, Baumgartner said.
Long argued for increasing the sales tax to fund a portion of the projects before considering a bond election.
