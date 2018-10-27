GALVESTON
Next month, a popular seawall resident will find a new home.
A turtle statue previously placed on a stone platform near Fort Crockett Park, 4600 Seawall Blvd., will soon move to Menard Park, 2222 28th St., Turtle Island Restoration Network leaders said.
“We are moving it to a more visible location and to be closer to the sea turtle mural,” Director Joanie Steinhaus said. The mural is on the side of the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center.
The group hopes to move the statue by mid-November, after completion of its base, organization leaders said.
Resident Dan Freeman on Friday noticed the statue was absent and worried someone had stolen it, he said.
“There’s four marks where his feet used to be, but the turtle’s gone,” Freeman said.
Freeman was glad to hear the group planned to move the statue to a more visible site, he said.
“It’s great,” Freeman said. “I was just hoping it hadn’t escaped.”
The restoration network was one of several groups who helped fund the original installation of the statue in November last year. Private donors raised $45,000 to commission wildlife artist Leo Osborne to create the piece.
The bronze statue was intended to memorialize those who worked to save endangered animals in the area.
