Members of the League City Volunteer Fire Department honored the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
League City Firefighters, members of other area fire departments and community members walked 110 flights of bleachers, the same number of flights of stairs in the World Trade Center, in the stadium to mark the solemn event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.