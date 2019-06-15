GALVETON
Gov. Greg Abbott last week signed legislation outlining reforms meant to get the city's police pension plan in compliance with state guidelines.
The legislation, authored by state Rep. Dan Flynn, restructures the plan to bring it back into compliance with the state within 30 years. By 2017, the plan had reached $32.1 million in unfunded liabilities, or the amount that anticipated future payments exceed the current value of available funds.
The city and police pension board have spent the past two years developing the agreement.
With the legislation in place, the city will increase its contribution rate from 14.83 percent to 18 percent. Officers will maintain a 12 percent contribution rate, according to bill language.
Raising the city’s rate to 18 percent will increase the city’s annual contributions to the police pension from $1.77 million to $2 million, city officials have said.
The pension board will also undergo some restructuring with the addition of another city-appointed member to the currently seven member board, according to legislation language.
The city and pension board previously negotiated an agreement that pushes officer retirement age from 50 to 55 for new hires.
