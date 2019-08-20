A man is seeking more than $1 million from Valero Energy Corp., asserting he was injured in an April 2018 explosion and fire at the company’s Texas City refinery.
League City attorney James Nebout filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brandon Brown on Aug. 15 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 2 against Valero Refining-Texas LP, asserting Brown was working that day as a subcontractor at the refinery.
While Brown was working to replace a bleach pump, a line in the alkylation unit deteriorated and failed, releasing pressure that quickly caused an explosion, the lawsuit asserts.
Brown only heard a loud whistle before the explosion, the lawsuit asserts.
“As a result of the explosion, plaintiff sought medical treatment for neurological, orthopedic and psychological injuries along with hearing loss,” the lawsuit asserts. “Additionally, plaintiff suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.”
The April 19 explosion rattled windows around Texas City. The fire at the refinery sent a large black plume of smoke into the air above Texas City, and at least five people were reported injured at the time.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TOW TROUBLES
A seaman is suing a Kentucky-based towboat company, asserting he was severely injured while piloting one of their boats near Galveston County.
Houston-based attorney Kurt Arnold filed the lawsuit on behalf of John Blackman on Monday in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 3 against Four Rivers Towing LLC, seeking unspecified damages.
Blackman was piloting a vessel called the Elin Gertrude in January 2018 near Galveston County when he suffered severe physical and psychological injuries because of a fall caused by the vessel’s unseaworthiness, the lawsuit asserts.
“Plaintiff’s fall occurred just before he reached the top of the stairs, and he fell over 15 feet to the floor of the second deck,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the complaint, court records show.
DOG BITE LAWSUIT
A woman is suing two people, seeking less than $100,000 in damages for injuries she asserts a minor child sustained after a dog attack.
Attorneys representing Leslie Pugh, individually and as next friend of a minor child, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in the 56th District Court against Kim and Michael Simmons, seeking damages because of the dog bite in July 2018 in League City.
The injuries were caused by the defendants’ negligence, the lawsuit asserts. The lawsuit does not describe the child’s injuries.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
