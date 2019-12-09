Dressed in chef gear, complete with his grandfather’s jacket, Logan Cooper walked confidently around the library of Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City as he waited for the inaugural “Battle of the Bakers” competition to get underway.

Cooper, 10, also known as “Bubba Crocker” is a fifth-grader at the school and in August challenged Principal Felicia Garrett, owner of a home-based business called The Cookie Life by Felicia, to a baking challenge that took place Monday in front of his homeroom class, a few school staff members, family and friends.

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription