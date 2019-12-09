Levi Fry Intermediate School fifth-grader Logan Cooper slices his decadent Black Forest cake for the judges at the “Battle of the Bakers” against Principal Felicia Garrett at the school in Texas City on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Cooper, an avid baker, pitted his skill against Garrett after they discovered they both shared a love of baking.
Levi Fry Intermediate School fifth-grader Joseph Salenger holds a sign of support for classmate Logan Cooper as Cooper competes in a baking contest against Principal Felicia Garrett at the school in Texas City on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Levi Fry Intermediate School fifth-grader Logan Cooper gets a high five for good luck from his teacher Shawyetta Sumlin before competing in a baking contest against school Principal Felicia Garrett at the school in Texas City on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Cooper, an avid baker, pitted his skill against Garrett after they discovered they both shared a love of baking.
Levi Fry Intermediate School fifth-grader Logan Cooper and Principal Felicia Garrett engage in some friendly trash talk before the pair competed in a baking contest at the school in Texas City on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Cooper, an avid baker, pitted his skill against Garrett after they discovered they both shared a love of baking.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Levi Fry Intermediate School fifth-grader Logan Cooper made a decadent Black Forest Chocolate Cake for the “Battle of the Bakers” contest against school Principal Felicia Garrett.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Levi Fry Intermediate School Principal Felicia Garrett created a cream cookie tart cake as her entry in the “Battle of the Bakers” contest against fifth-grader Logan Cooper.
Dressed in chef gear, complete with his grandfather’s jacket, Logan Cooper walked confidently around the library of Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City as he waited for the inaugural “Battle of the Bakers” competition to get underway.
Cooper, 10, also known as “Bubba Crocker” is a fifth-grader at the school and in August challenged Principal Felicia Garrett, owner of a home-based business called The Cookie Life by Felicia, to a baking challenge that took place Monday in front of his homeroom class, a few school staff members, family and friends.
