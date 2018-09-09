GALVESTON
The city’s next big street project will attempt to bring new life to one of the main corridors between Broadway and the beach.
The Galveston City Council this week is scheduled to vote on and approve its 2019 budget and, with it, the city’s capital improvement plan.
The plan includes a list of public works projects the city intends to complete over the next fiscal year — as well as a forecast of projects it will complete over the next five years.
Among the projects that will be completed in the next fiscal year is the reconstruction of 45th Street from Broadway to Seawall Boulevard.
The project is a continuation of a years-long effort to improve the streets that connect the two main corridors, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“We’re trying to enhance the north-south thoroughfares mainly because those are the ones the residents use,” Maxwell said.
The city has in recent years reconstructed 53rd, 43rd and 27th streets.
The 45th Street project is estimated to cost $11.5 million, and is planned to be completed within the fiscal year, according to the city. The project accounts for more than half of the $22.6 million in street projects planned in Galveston over the next year.
The city will use some of the proceeds from the $62 million bond Galveston voters approved in May 2017.
Funding also will come from the city’s general fund, from sales tax revenue directed through the city’s Industrial Development Corp. and from Hurricane Ike disaster recovery grants, according to the city.
In recent years, the city has focused on fixing the city streets that are in the worst condition, Maxwell said. Twice since 2012, the city has rated all of its 3,570 streets and given them grades ranging from “Failed” to “Good.”
The original assessment deemed 400 streets to be in poor, very poor, serious or failed conditions.
City streets are in much better condition now — though residents’ assessments may vary, Maxwell said.
“People in Galveston like to complain about the streets, but ours are really not that bad,” Maxwell said.
The worst streets are the ones where water and sewer lines are collapsing beneath them, Maxwell said. That includes 45th Street.
The 45th Street project will involve repaving about 6,740 feet of the street, extending a storm sewer main that is below the street, as well as replacing and increasing the size of water and sewer pipes below the street.
The city will place decorative lighting and sidewalks and some streetscaping on parts of the street.
Work is expected to begin this fall, Maxwell said.
City leaders have said they see development potential by making improvements to 45th Street, which is home to a number of businesses, including restaurants and convenience stores.
But some buildings on the street have been vacant for ars, including the former Gerland’s grocery store building that has been empty for nearly 20 years.
“It used to be the central business district,” Maxwell said. “We’re trying to bring that back.”
The council is scheduled to vote on its annual budget and capital improvement plan during Thursday’s regular meeting.
