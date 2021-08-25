Galveston County Health District paramedic Melissa Aldape, right, and EMT Amy Jeffords climb from the back of an ambulance at the Galveston Area Ambulance Authority station in Hitchcock on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Galveston County Health District paramedic Melissa Aldape, right, and EMT Amy Jeffords look through supplies in the back of an ambulance at the Galveston Area Ambulance Authority station in Hitchcock on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Galveston County Health District paramedic Melissa Aldape opens the rear doors of an ambulance at the Galveston Area Ambulance Authority station in Hitchcock on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
