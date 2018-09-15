The Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau will have its annual convention at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at First United Methodist Church's Family Life Center at 219 N. Arcola St. in Angleton.
The bureau will map the future of agriculture for the coming year, as well as craft policies to guide the organization in 2019, and elect leaders to represent county farmers, ranchers and business owners.
Regan Beck, director of government affairs for the Texas Farm Bureau, will be the guest speaker.
Admission is free for all bureau members; however, seating is limited, so an RSVP is required by Thursday.
To RSVP, contact Deana Fuchs at deana.fuchs16@gmail.com or 979-849-9331 Ext. 106.
— Angela Wilson
