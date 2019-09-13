SANTA FE
Friday was the deadline for a psychiatrist to determine whether Dimitrious Pagourtzis is mentally able to face a capital murder trial, but the day came and went without a ruling.
That’s because the evaluation hasn’t happened and the judge is still working with both sides to find a psychiatrist to conduct it, attorneys for the defense and prosecution said.
Pagourtzis, 18, is charged with capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault of a public servant. He’s accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others inside Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Galveston 122nd District Court Judge John Ellisor in August ordered Pagourtzis to be evaluated by Houston psychiatrist Victor R. Scarano, but representatives for the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office informed Ellisor shortly afterward they already had retained Scarano to testify as an expert witness, First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
“Understandably, the defense objected to that,” Petroff said. “I don’t know whether the order was pulled back, but he was never officially appointed. And the court has not yet appointed another independent expert.”
Online court records do not show that Scarano was ever un-appointed, but Petroff and Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis’ attorneys, both confirmed the series of events.
Finding a new psychiatrist has taken some time, in part, because chapter 46B of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure requires an expert to possess numerous qualifications to be appointed, Petroff said.
Some of those requirements include more than 24 hours of specialized forensic training related to incompetency evaluations and at least eight hours of continuing education classes related to forensic evaluations completed in the 12 months before the evaluation, among others.
Both Petroff and Poehl on Friday said they hoped the judge would soon officially name a new psychiatrist, but neither was sure when that might happen.
Once Ellisor finalizes an appointment, the psychiatrist will likely have about 30 days to complete the evaluation, Petroff said.
Poehl in August filed a motion requesting an independent psychiatrist evaluate Pagourtzis to determine whether he’s competent to stand trial, court records show.
In an affidavit, Poehl said Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since he was arrested in May 2018 and that he had no understanding of the legal proceedings in which he’s taking part.
Asking for a competency hearing is not the same as pleading insanity, Poehl said.
An insanity defense is about a person’s mental state at the time a crime was committed, Poehl said.
“Competency is about your ability to stand trial,” Poehl said. “He’s deteriorated and it’s not at all evident he understands what’s going on.”
Pagourtzis’ trial is scheduled to begin in Fort Bend County in February.
