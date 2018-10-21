GALVESTON
The machines are prepped and ready to go. The election judges are trained and scheduled.
Now, finally, there’s little left to do but vote.
Early voting for the 2018 midterm elections begins today. Voting machines will be open in 21 sites around the county starting at 8 a.m. Early voting sites will be open every day through Nov. 2.
A record number of people have registered to vote ahead of this year’s election, which many see as a referendum on the leadership of President Donald Trump.
There are 213,907 registered voters in Galveston County this year, said Cheryl Johnson, the county’s tax assessor/collector and voter registrar. That is the highest number of registered voters ever in the county, Johnson said. There were still at least another 400 voter registrations left for her office to process on Friday afternoon, she said.
It’s not clear how many of the voters registered in this election are new voters, and how many moved to the county and changed their registrations, she said. Some people might also have been previously registered and then purged from voters rolls after being inactive voters for six years, she said.
“With all of that said, this is the highest number of registered voters ever in Galveston County,” she said
The surge of registered voters locally matches a trend across the state and nation. More than 15.8 million Texans registered to vote this year, a new record.
While today marks the first day of in-person voting in Texas, there have already been thousands of votes cast through mail-in ballots, said Susan Williams, the county’s assistant elections coordinator.
As of Oct. 16, the county had mailed out 8,653 ballots to people that requested them. Of those, 3,605 have come back. About 500 ballots per day are coming into the office, Williams said.
The number of requested ballots already has surpassed the number that were requested during the 2014 midterm elections, Williams said.
“I think there’s a tremendous interest in this election,” she said.
When mailed-in ballots are received by the election office, they’re kept in a lock room. This week, the election office will begin separating the mailed-in ballots from their addressed envelopes to keep votes secret, Williams said.
The county also has spent time preparing election judges for the arrival of people to the polls this week, she said.
Voters are still required to have a photo identification with them to cast a vote. A voter that doesn’t have an ID can either return later, or fill out a provisional ballot, which will count only after the person’s identification has been identified through the election office.
This election also will be the last major election to feature straight-ticket voting, Williams said. The Texas Legislature in 2017 approved changes to state law that banned voters from checking a single box to vote for all candidates from a single party.
The straight-ticket option won’t be phased out until 2020, however, meaning voters this year will see a box that allows them to vote for all Republicans or all Democrats.
A person can vote straight ticket, and still change their votes in individual races before submitting their ballot, Williams said. People should also make sure that they read their entire ballot, because some items, like local bonds and school board races will not be affected by checking the straight-ticket box.
There are more than 90 items on ballots county wide, ranging from the election of Texas governor and U.S. senator, to bond votes in League City and for the College of the Mainland, to city council votes in League City and school board votes in Santa Fe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.