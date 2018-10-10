A Baton Rouge company said Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Mainland Bank — a financial institution that opened in Texas City shortly after the end of World War II — in a transaction valued at about $19.9 million.
Publicly traded Investar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ISTR) said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mainland Bank, which is headquartered in Texas City. The transaction, which boards of directors for each company had approved, is expected to close in the first quarter next year, Investar said.
Investar’s acquisition would expand the company’s presence in the greater Houston market, bolstering its core deposit base and positioning it for continued growth, the company said.
For Mainland Bank, the acquisition would provide additional financial strength and the expanded resources of a larger banking enterprise, Investar officials said. Mainland Bank would change its name to Investar, but much of the branch staff is expected to remain after the acquisition, Investar officials said.
Mainland Bank serves Harris and Galveston counties through its main office in Texas City, a branch in Dickinson and another in Houston.
On June 30, Mainland Bank had about $131.3 million in assets, $87.7 million in net loans and $113 million in deposits, with $55.7 million in noninterest-bearing accounts. It also had about $12.7 million in stockholder equity and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 79 percent, Investar said.
Investar Holding Corp. offers full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Louisiana-chartered Investar Bank. The bank had total assets of about $1.7 billion as of June 30. Investar Bank operates 20 branches serving southeast Louisiana.
Robert L. Harris, president and CEO of Mainland Bank, could not be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.
In a prepared statement, Harris said:
“We are excited to be partnering with an organization that shares our approach to community banking. We view this as an opportunity to become part of a larger community bank, allowing us to better serve our customers and to further expand our business model in current high-growth markets.”
In August 1944, Claude R. Truett, of Houston, and a group of local businessmen met in the Gold Room in downtown Texas City to talk about opening a bank, according to the company’s history.
They chose the name First State Bank and elected officers, according to the history.
The Honorable H. A. Jamison, Banking Commissioner of Texas, signed the charter on Oct. 20, 1944.
“The officers then purchased some land in the 500 block of Sixth Street North and entered into a contract with W. B. Ponder to construct a new building,” according to the company’s history. The new building, completed the same month as World War II ended —September 1945 — was modern in design.
“Air conditioning, however, was not attainable until sometime later; cool air equipment and safe deposit boxes were finally installed in late 1948,” according to the bank.
“Since sugar was rationed at the time the bank was opened, the minutes of the board meeting prior to opening expressed concern about obtaining sugar for punch for the open house,” according to the bank’s history. The bank opened for business with capital of $5,000, surplus of $15,000 and a staff of 13 people — five officers and eight employees.
Earlier this year, crews demolished the former Mainland Bank building on the corner of 29th Street and Palmer Highway. Mainland Bank, which bills itself as the oldest financial institution in Texas City, in 2016 had moved its headquarters to the Texas City Professional Office Building, 2501 Palmer Highway, signing a long-term lease for 5,555 square feet in a two-story building with three covered drive-through banking lanes.
