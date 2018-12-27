DICKINSON
A Baytown man accused of assaulting and dragging a teenager through Paul Hopkins Park told police he got into an argument with her about paying for sexual favors before “snapping,” according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday morning.
Bryan Richard Ford, 24, of Baytown, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault after police found him hiding in the woods shortly after responding to an assault call, according to the affidavit.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl, managed to escape and call 911 at about 1 a.m., police said.
Officers found the girl 20 yards into the brush off of a brick path, lying on the ground, bleeding from the face, covered with mud and sobbing, according to the affidavit.
The girl told police what the man who assaulted her looked like and that he had approached her randomly while she was sitting on a dock and began a nice conversation before placing his arm around her and kissing her, according to the affidavit.
The girl told police she denied his advances and that he said that was too bad before continuing the assault, according to the affidavit.
The girl told investigators that she remembers being choked and assaulted, but lost consciousness, and did not remember how she was removed from the docks and taken down the trail, according to the affidavit.
A K9 unit and other investigators then searched the wooded area for more than 45 minutes before arresting Ford, according to the affidavit.
Ford then immediately told police he would be dead before he got to jail and investigators realized he had taken several pills and requested emergency services to transport him to the hospital, according to the affidavit.
Later, Ford told police he’d spoken with the girl on social media, but hadn’t known her, but was at the park to receive sexual favors, according to the affidavit.
Ford told investigators he had choked the girl after a dispute over money for the sexual favors and kept repeating that he simply snapped, according to the affidavit.
Ford was booked into the Galveston County jail on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond, jail records show.
