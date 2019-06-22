La Marque commemorated Juneteenth on Saturday with its first official celebration at Walter Feigle Park.
With the help of the city, Tracie Steans and a committee of residents put together a celebration to bring the community together.
Steans held her own celebration in the backyard of her business last year and was asked to help put together an official event for the community.
“I realized how important it is for the community to celebrate this holiday together,” Steans said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but seeing all these people here is really exciting.”
The day started with the reading of General Order No. 3 by Mayor Bobby Hocking.
Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger had read the general order, which ended slavery in Texas, on June 19, 1865.
The event featured talent from the community including dance teams and singers. Local vendors set up tents to showcase their products and had activities available for children.
“The committee is only going to grow from here and so will the event,” Steans said. “Hopefully we can bring it to a bigger venue.”
— Kelsey Walling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.