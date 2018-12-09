GALVESTON
The city this week likely will hire three contractors to begin appraising 19 properties set for buyout near an old municipal incinerator scheduled for demolition.
While the city has been planning demolition of the long-unused incinerator on Lennox Avenue for years, officials only announced the buyouts this summer, citing health and safety concerns.
The city plans to hire three different firms — for a total of $113,500 — with each surveying a selection of the properties, according to Galveston City Council documents. The city council is scheduled to vote on the contracts Thursday.
Each property requires at least two appraisals from different firms, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. After the companies establish property values, buyouts will begin, Barnett said.
The whole area will need to be capped with concrete, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“The city may use it for equipment storage,” Maxwell said “It will be slightly elevated. Most likely, parts of it will become storage areas.”
The city also has entertained the idea of moving the Galveston Recycle Center, 702 61st St., to the Lennox Avenue location, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
This could free up the 61st Street property for sale or a different use, he said.
The city hasn’t made any concrete plans and likely won’t until the incinerator is torn down, Maxwell said.
The city for decades has been considering demolishing the 1943 structure, but the project became a reality through federal dollars allocated for 2008 Hurricane Ike recovery.
“The city of Galveston selected this project because of contaminants in the soil as a result of the flooding during Hurricane Ike,” General Land Office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
The incinerator has been vacant since 1955 when the city shut it down because of high operating expenses.
City officials have concerns about asbestos, Barnett said.
“Because of the potential for contaminants in the materials of the incinerator building, explosives are not planned for the demolition,” Barnett said. “Instead, it is going to be a controlled process, providing dust control and removing the materials in an orderly manner.”
The city still awaits the go-ahead from the regulating state agency before beginning demolition, but the project is scheduled for completion in March, Barnett said.
Razing the eyesore is part of a larger city effort to clean up blighted structures in the area north of Broadway, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough’s family owns some of the land slated for buy-out, with deeds still in the name of his father, James E. Yarbrough, he said.
Some property owners have been contacted by buyouts, but the city has been unable to reach others, Barnett said.
