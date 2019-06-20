GALVESTON
A $20.9 million project to put more sand on a seawall beach will begin in August, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday.
The announcement of the start date for the long-anticipated project comes after the Department of Defense on Tuesday awarded a contract to a dredging company.
Starting later this summer, the Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company will dredge 2.4 million cubic yards of material from the bottom of the Galveston and Houston ship channels.
The company will take up to 700,000 cubic yards of sand from that material and place it on seawall beaches west of 61st Street, in the area known as Babe’s Beach.
The sand to be placed on the beach is what’s known as beneficial use material. It’s a byproduct of work the Army Corps of Engineers would normally do and will be repurposed to build new beach.
“This is what would be traditionally disposed of off-shore,” said Reuben Trevino, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees director of operations.
The park board is partnering with the corps and the Texas General Land Office to complete the project, as it has done three other times for beach-building projects since 2015.
The project will potentially put more sand on Babe’s Beach than what was used to build it in 2015. That year, 640,000 cubic yards of dredged sand was pumped onto the beach between 61st and 75th streets.
It created a brand-new 300-foot-wide beach in a place where there had been previously been no beach.
The coming project will widen the existing beach and could extend the beach to as far west as 83d Street, Trevino said.
“It is a full-scale beach-building project,” he said.
Sand will be pumped on the beach from an off-shore barge. Parts of the beach will be closed while construction work is going on, but the park board does not plan to close off the entire area during the project.
The project is planned to be completed by January 2020.
The park board last year committed $2.75 million to the project. Of that, $2 million came from a grant through the city’s Industrial Development Corp., which distributes city sales tax funds.
The land office has committed $7.75 million toward the project, officials said.
Babe’s Beach is named after former Texas Sen. A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, the island native who pioneered laws protecting public access to Texas beaches. Schwartz died last year.
