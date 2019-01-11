HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock city commissioners on Friday interviewed two final candidates for the city’s open police chief position during a special meeting, but they didn't announce a hiring decision.
Commissioners, who spent more than two hours interviewing final candidates Donald Rhodes and Wilmon Smith, went immediately into executive session after opening the meeting to conduct the interviews. They emerged around 4:30 p.m. and Mayor Dorothy Childress announced they were taking no action.
A crowded meeting room of about two dozen people who showed up to support Smith waited while commissioners deliberated.
“I came to show support for Wilmon Smith, a personal and professional friend,” said Taria Atkins-Simms, who graduated from Texas Department of Public Safety training with Smith. “He would be a great choice.”
Rhodes, who described the interview as “professional,” said he wanted the job because he has experience working in law enforcement in cities that are growing in population.
“I look forward to hearing the commissioners’ decision,” he said.
Smith works as an investigator for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Rhodes is the chief of police for the city of Silsbee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.