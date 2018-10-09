LEAGUE CITY
From its foundation in 1939 with one station and 10 firefighters, League City’s volunteer fire department has come a long way — expanding to about 125 volunteers and five fire stations, with a sixth on its way.
But, for all of the positives, some are worried that not enough people are volunteering to keep up with the city’s tremendous growth, officials said.
“Nationally, volunteerism is down across the board,” District Chief Daniel Gibbs said.
While the department’s size has grown from about 90 volunteers to its current 125 since Gibbs joined in 2003, there hasn’t been much of a change in numbers for about 10 years, he said.
That’s despite the fact that calls for service in Galveston County’s largest city are growing at about 5 percent each year, Gibbs said.
League City’s struggles to find new volunteer firefighters isn’t unique. Cities across the nation are having trouble attracting new volunteer firefighters, according to a 2007 report by the National Volunteer Fire Council.
Locally, Tiki Island, for instance, recently also has reported struggling to recruit new firefighters.
But what sets League City apart is that it’s one of the few cities of its size in the country to still rely almost entirely on volunteer firefighters.
Only about 1.6 percent of the country’s more than 300 fire departments in cities with more than 100,000 residents is mostly volunteer, according to a 2015 survey by the National Fire Protection Association.
The city’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. But, only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show that, once fully developed, the population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
Despite that rapid growth, there isn’t currently a plan to transition to career firefighters, Gibbs said.
While the department’s chief and two others are paid employees, all of the firefighters are volunteers, Gibbs said.
“We’ve decreased our response time from about 9 minutes to less than 8 minutes,” Gibbs said.
Instead, fire officials are focused on recruiting more volunteers.
“We’re getting good coverage from our volunteer fire department,” Chief Gary Warren said. “It’s reflecting well in our insurance rates.”
The department in recent years has had about 15 applications and about eight fire academy graduates, Gibbs said.
The goal is to increase that number to have about 20 people graduating from the academy each year, Gibbs said.
Officials must contend with several different issues during the recruiting drive, namely, that the department keeps each volunteer about five or six years and that it’s difficult for an increasingly white-collar population to work shifts and meet a 120-call and 12-training sessions requirement, Gibbs said.
To combat those issues, officials are reaching out to local high schools and planning to seek people from different backgrounds, Gibbs said.
Karrie Parada, who joined in a support role in 2016 and became a firefighter in May, might personify that new type of recruit.
Parada initially joined to support her husband, who also is a volunteer firefighter, and her son, who is one of the department’s youngest volunteers, serving in a support position, she said.
“It’s been a hell of a experience,” she said. “I really enjoy it.”
The department’s 2019 budget is about $2.7 million. City officials previously estimated it would cost anywhere from $7 million to $10 million if it switched to an all-paid department.
“This focus on recruiting is going to need to go on for several years,” Warren said.
