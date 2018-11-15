The Gulf Coast Water Authority expects to complete repairs Friday morning on a leaking pipe that supplies water to Galveston and mainland communities, authority spokeswoman Kathy Thomas said.

Service to affected communities could return as early as Saturday, she said.

The authority began repairs Tuesday on a leak at the Interstate 45 and state Highway 146. Since Wednesday, the authority has been sending water to Galveston through an alternate pipe.

Other communities have been using well water, including Tiki Island, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and parts of La Marque and Dickinson.

As of Thursday afternoon, Galveston was still operating with water restrictions that prohibit irrigation.

Authority officials discovered the leak Oct. 30.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.

