The annual Krewe d'Esprit Rosaire Parade started at Kempner Park and made its way up 27th Street, onto Seawall Boulevard and back down 31st Street on Saturday. The family-friendly parade goes through the neighborhood to bring beads, candy and music to the locals.
Motorcycles lead the parade, with floats and marching bands following behind. Bands and dancers from around Houston filled the parade route with music and entertainment. Finally, bringing up the rear, a fleet of older, colorful corvettes continued to throw candy to revelers along the streets.
