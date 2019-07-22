Connie Ricketts, executive director for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County, was recently elected to the Texas CASA board of directors in Austin.
The board governs Texas CASA, which is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides training, technical assistance and funding to the 72 local CASA programs in Texas.
“We are excited to welcome Connie to our board of directors,” said Vicki Spriggs, Texas CASA CEO. “Her personal experience with CASA and the foster care system give her an insight that will be instrumental to our board moving forward.”
CASA volunteers advocate for children who have been removed from their homes because of evidence of abuse or neglect. Volunteers, appointed by the court, advocate in the courtroom for a child’s best interest while also working to ensure that the child receives the services and support they need while in care.
For more information, visit www.TexasCASA.org.
— Angela Wilson
