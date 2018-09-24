LEAGUE CITY
Chico retired Monday from the League City Police Department with the respect of all of his colleagues and six years of tireless service, including bringing down an armed robber, Chief Gary Ratliff said.
A disciplined officer to the end, Chico waited for the chief to stop speaking, and for a command from his handler, before attacking his retirement bonus — doggie cupcakes.
Fellow officers also presented him with a plaque and a certificate.
“He’s going to be a highly trained house pet,” said Jason Jones, the K-9 officer assigned to Chico through his career in League City.
Officers, fellow canines and office staff members gathered Monday to celebrate Chico’s retirement. He was the first police dog to serve in League City when the program re-started in 2011, Lt. Eric Cox said.
“He was well-liked by his fellow canine colleagues,” Ratliff said during the ceremony.
Chico, a German shepherd, was born in September 2007 and spent the first years of his career with the Alvin Police Department before moving over to League City in 2012, Ratliff said.
Most police dogs serve an average of seven or eight years, but Chico worked a total of 10, Jones said.
He’s one of five dogs serving with the League City Police Department, Ratliff said.
Ratliff told attendees Monday about some of Chico’s career highlights, which included subduing a robbery suspect in December 2017.
A stolen car crashed into a house in the Bayridge subdivision after a reported robbery in Kemah and the man inside fled on foot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers released Chico, who tracked the man into a shed and subdued him, Ratliff said.
“He took part in 11 physical apprehensions, which are bites, helped make hundreds of narcotics arrests and helped us recover more than $25,000 in cash and numerous vehicles,” Ratliff said.
Chico officially retired from service in August, but city officials decided to hold a public retirement ceremony because he has been such a valued member of the department, Ratliff said.
“We want to celebrate their career,” Ratliff said.
Together with Chico, the department has two German shepherds, two Malinois and a Labrador retriever, Ratliff said.
A police dog costs about $15,000 with training or about $7,500 if they’re trained in-house, Cox said.
“But about 80 percent of it is just making sure the dog has the right drive to succeed,” Cox said.
And, over the years, Chico has shown he had that drive, officials said.
“It’s bittersweet,” Jones said. “But it’s time; he’s 11-years-old and has definitely done a lot.”
Jones has begun working with Chico’s replacement, Donna, and the recent retiree will spend the rest of his days relaxing around Jones’ home, he said.
“He’s a good dog,” Jones said. “He bit 11 people, but he’s probably let 11,000 kindergartners pet him.”
