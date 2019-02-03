While some details remain to be finalized, crews should begin work on a massive $210 million project to expand state Highway 146 on Feb. 13, about a week before a busy festival season in the county, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation.
The state transportation department had long planned for work to begin this spring on a project to expand state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook on through Kemah, widening it from a six-lane to a 12-lane freeway. But until recently, the state agency hasn’t given a specific timeline for that project.
State officials plan a four-phase project, said Deidrea George, spokeswoman for the department. Crews will begin work on the first phase, which is expected take more than a year, and will include widening the northbound side of the bridge between Seabrook and Kemah, adding a 14-foot bikeway and constructing a new frontage road for northbound traffic.
“The timeline is an estimate and could change due to any unforeseen circumstances,” George said.
The work will be one of two major, ongoing construction projects on a major roadway through Galveston County.
Crews on March 1 also will begin demolishing the FM 646 bridge over Interstate 45 as part of an ongoing project to expand the interstate from six traffic lanes up to eight lanes in Galveston County, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
As part of that demolition, crews plan to close two northbound lanes on Interstate 45, while keeping all southbound lanes open, Perez said.
State officials last week didn’t yet have a timeline for any closures caused by the work on state Highway 146, however. But local cities are keeping an eye on that project, as the two will begin around the same time as Galveston’s Mardi Gras festival.
Mardi Gras, an annual pre-Lenten festival that draws thousands of visitors to Galveston and is among the city’s most lucrative events, is scheduled from Feb. 22 to March 5.
The state Highway 146 bridge is the northern gateway to Kemah, which is Galveston County’s second-most popular tourist destination, attracting about 4 million annual visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.