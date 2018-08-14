GALVESTON
Delays in the construction of a hotel on Seawall Boulevard, driven by last-minute federal reviews and threats of a lawsuit, are starting to rack up significant costs for the company building it, the developer said Tuesday.
More delays could put the entire project in jeopardy.
Developer Dennis Byrd’s new Holiday Inn Express & Suites, at 3228 Seawall Blvd., was supposed to be under construction by now.
But last month, Galveston County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asked Byrd to hold off on construction because of the site’s proximity to the Galveston seawall.
The engineers, who are responsible for the maintenance and preservation of the protective seawall barrier, were concerned construction could damage a retaining wall that’s part of the Seawall structure.
Now, two weeks after the concerns were first raised, and two years after the plans for the hotel were first announced, Byrd said the delays have cost him $100,000. If they go on longer, they could jeopardize the hotel, he said.
At issue is whether the project, a new hotel and parking garage, needs permission from the corps and the county to move forward.
“We understand the process and we respect the process,” Byrd, who operates a complex of popular businesses anchored by The Spot at 3204 Seawall Blvd., said.
“We haven’t been able to reach a definitive conclusion on whether we need a permit.”
That’s upped the cost of the project, he said.
Instead of paying a daily fee to have a crane onsite, Byrd had it removed until the status of the project could be clarified, he said.
Byrd is waiting for the corps to tell him whether he needs a permit to move forward with construction, he said. If he does, that could add another four to six months until the start of construction, he said.
Such a delay could violate agreements he has with the corporate hotel chain for which he was building the hotel and parking garage, he said. If the project isn’t completed on time, he could lose the branding for the hotel and be sued, he said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers still was conducting a review of the proposed construction, Galveston County Engineer Michael Shannon said Monday.
Byrd didn’t blame the corps for wanting to conduct a review, but he said he was frustrated that in 16 years of developing on the seawall, he had never run into such permitting issues.
What’s confusing was that Galveston building officials had insisted he didn’t need added permission for the seawall construction, he said. Some of the problems could have been avoided if the city and the county communicated better, he said.
“We’ve done this type of work before, but this process has never been brought to my attention,” he said.
Galveston Planning Director Tim Tietjens could not be reached for comment Monday. The city has issued building and demolition permits for the project, according to the city. The project did not require the approval of the Galveston City Council.
Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell, a former projects manager for Galveston County, said the concerns raised by the corps were news to him. It was unclear whether city planners didn’t know about the possible need for a corps permit, or whether the corps was taking a harder line on this hotel project than it had in the past, he said.
“From an economic development standpoint, we don’t want to see anyone get hamstrung by this,” Maxwell said.
Built in 1904 and expanded multiple times over the last century, the Galveston seawall protects the most densely populated part of the island from storm surge.
The corps built the seawall but regular maintenance is the county’s responsibility.
Citing the concerns raised by the corps, Galveston County Commissioners on July 30 gave the county legal department permission to sue Byrd to stop the development. The county has not filed a lawsuit against him, however.
Byrd called the wait for answers on the project “exhausting.”
“Everybody has a job to do and we understand that,” he said. But, he said, the wait was costing him “a tremendous amount of money.”
