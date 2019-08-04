GALVESTON
Claude Williams had just let his three dogs — Lola, Diego and Stella — out into his fenced backyard, when he heard the attack happen.
There weren’t any barks or growls during the minute and a half he left his dogs alone. Just the sound of a struggle in the dark before sunrise.
When he got back to the back door, he was startled to see a coyote with a dog in its jaws. Williams said he yelled and turned on a light, and the coyote ran.
He found two of his dogs dead in a neighbor’s yard, and the third, Lola, with wounds around her neck and broken ribs, he said.
“We had the two dogs cremated because we were afraid of burying them in the backyard,” he said. “We were afraid this thing may come back.”
Williams and his family have lived on Golfcrest Drive since 1991. He has seen coyotes in the area, which was developed on top of Galveston’s old municipal golf course, on many occasions over the years.
He never thought his pets would be at risk behind the fence around his backyard, though, he said.
“Every day for 13 years, we’d just let them out in the morning,” Williams said. “It was just another day. I’ve done this thousands of times over the years. It was a routine.”
While there are at least dozens of coyotes living on Galveston Island, a fatal attack on family pets is rare, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Still, department officials say they are working to increase awareness of the animals in effort to keep such attacks to a minimum.
The Galveston Police Department’s animal control division tracks coyote reports. There are three confirmed packs of coyotes in areas east of 7 Mile Road, according to the police department.
There are as many as four other packs on the West End, although they are harder to track because the area is less populated, the department said.
Each pack is estimated to include between six and eight adult coyotes, according to the department. There are as many as 70 coyotes on the island.
The coyote packs are well known to residents of some neighborhoods, where they’re frequently sighted.
One pack lives near the Calvary Cemetery, 2506 65th St. Another lives around the East End Flats, an undeveloped marsh area east of Ferry Road.
Over the past year, there have been dozens of reports of coyote sightings, but few incidents of the animals bothering people or pets, according to the police department.
The incident on Golfcrest Drive is not a sign that local coyotes are becoming more aggressive, said Josh Henderson, one of the city’s animal control officers.
“Coyotes are not the scourge of the island,” Henderson said. “It’s wildlife that we have on the island and they are behaving in a manner that is natural. They aren’t doing anything we don’t expect them to do.”
The attacks do come at a time when Galveston’s coyotes have received some added media attention.
Last year, researchers from Stanford University released a genetic study of coyotes that were found dead in Galveston. The study appeared to show that Galveston’s coyotes carry genes similar to red wolves, a critically endangered species.
The researchers did not claim that Galveston’s coyotes were actually red wolves. Rather, it’s possible that the island’s coyotes could be an entirely unique species, or that they carry enough unique genetic material to someday help restore wild red wolf populations.
Officials are aware of the study and have sent samples from dead coyotes to Stanford scientists to help them continue their research, Henderson said.
But the red wolf study did not change the way the island handles its coyote population, Henderson said. There are no special rules or protections prohibiting people from killing or harassing coyotes, he said.
Rather, the department has a policy of not trying to remove or kill coyotes for a different reason: They don’t think it will work.
“As a general rule, killing coyotes is an ineffective method of management,” the police department said. “This method has been the cause of more problems than solutions in many areas throughout the county.”
Killing some of the local coyotes could just cause the ones that remain to breed more often, and actually cause the pack sizes to increase, Henderson said.
The police department would kill a coyote if it were threatening people, Henderson said.
The department is stepping up its efforts to inform people about native coyotes, Henderson send. When Henderson heads out to calls about coyotes, he now has pamphlets informing people about the animals and how best to stay safe around them.
He advises people to cut back the brush in their yards, and to think twice about putting things that might attract small prey such as squirrels to the same places where pets might go.
People should also haze coyotes — yell, spray water, shine lights at them — to make them afraid to hang around, he said.
Williams said he understood the police department’s policies toward the coyotes and said that he had already started to encourage his neighbors to start taking the anti-coyote measures that Henderson told him about.
“We’re on an island, they’re not going to cross the causeway,” Williams said. “You’re pretty much stuck with them in here. The only thing you can do is be more vigilant.”
