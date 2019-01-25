Wilmon Smith, Hitchcock’s new police chief, was sworn into office Friday afternoon, marking the end to a six-month search for the city’s top law enforcement position.
More than 100 people showed up to Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church at noon for a ceremony that at times seemed more like a church service than a government event.
The swearing-in, which was kicked off by a prayer from the Rev. William Randall Jr., senior pastor at the church, also featured a recitation of a gospel song from Smith as well as a post-ceremony barbecue lunch.
“Just follow your nose,” Randall said, instructing people where to go to find the ribs and potato salad being served in the church’s fellowship hall.
The event was a who’s who of Galveston County law enforcement and government officials, with leaders from every local police agency and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, including District Attorney Jack Roady and Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, gathering to commemorate Smith’s hiring.
Officials from the Texas Department of Public Service and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, both agencies for which Smith has previously worked, attended as well.
“I’m looking forward to building on the relationships that I’ve already built and established with the mayor, city commissioners, clergy members and other agencies,” Smith said.
“Please continue to keep Hitchcock and the police department in your prayers as we go forward.”
Smith’s hiring, which was spearheaded by a search committee comprised of various community leaders and officials, came after Mayor Dorothy Childress’ controversial firing of former police chief John Hamm last summer. City commissioners interviewed final candidates for the position earlier this month.
Smith, who most recently worked as an investigator for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, will make an annual salary of $72,000, Hitchcock Mayor pro tem Randy Strickland said.
The city is set to make a decision about its other open, top-level position, that of city administrator, early next month, officials said.
