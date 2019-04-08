SANTA FE
Federal authorities on Monday took the accused Santa Fe High School shooter into custody, apparently reversing an earlier decision not to bring charges against him.
“They’ve apparently had their minds changed about filing charges,” said Nick Poehl, the attorney representing Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 18, who is accused of shooting and killing 10 people and wounding more than a dozen others May 18 inside Santa Fe High School.
Poehl declined to comment until after a hearing, citing a lack of information, but did confirm federal authorities transported his client to the federal courthouse in Galveston.
Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas also declined to comment.
“I apologize, but I do not have any information that I can provide at this time,” Dodge said.
Parents and family members of those injured and killed during the Santa Fe shooting for months have lobbied federal authorities to pursue charges against Pagourtzis, who also is facing capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault with a deadly weapons charges in Galveston County.
But federal authorities, before reversing course on Monday, told the parents they had no plans to do so, said Rhonda Hart, the mother of Kimberly Vaughan, who was among the 10 people killed.
“I’m just really glad that for the first time in almost a year, all of the families all agreed on one issue and made phone calls and wrote letters and spurred them to action,” Hart said. “I hope it means we, as victims, have a say in what happens.”
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady told The Daily News he had to defer to federal authorities about Monday’s events, saying they make their own decisions.
Because Pagourtzis is a juvenile under the federal system, they might not share anything about the case, Roady said.
Even with possible federal intervention, the case should proceed normally in Galveston County, Roady said.
A Galveston County judge on Feb. 27 agreed to move Pagourtzis’ trial to another county, but still has several weeks before he must make a decision on where. Before federal authorities took Pagourtzis Monday, he had been held at the Galveston County jail without bond, according to county jail records.
Just weeks before federal authorities seized Pagourtzis, U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick told The Daily News he had assigned a full-time prosecutor, the first in some years, to the federal courthouse in Galveston and that his office had a renewed focus in the Galveston district.
