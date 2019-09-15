GALVESTON
Some East End residents are raising concern about recurring safety issues that arise from trees and other foliage blocking traffic signs.
While not a new issue, it’s one that city officials want to address now by identifying and cleaning up problem areas.
Residents have lately been reporting intersections where tree branches or tall bushes are covering stop signs from drivers’ views, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“It’s a major safety issue,” Brown said.
There haven’t been any recent crashes, but it’s time to raise more awareness, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
Districts 2 and 3 encompass the area east of 25th Street, where much of the overgrowth happens.
And in the East End, obscured stop signs can be especially confusing because some streets have two-way stops and some have four-way stops, resident Ryan Murray said.
Bushes and plants at the corners of intersections also cause problems for people trying to see oncoming traffic, he said.
“When you’re driving, you have to stick your vehicle a good 10 or 15 percent in the cross street before you get a good view of any traffic,” Murray said.
There are more families moving into the area and that means more children in an area where drivers can’t see road signs, he said.
“It’s a little bit terrifying,” Murray said.
It’s the responsibility of property owners to trim trees and foliage so they don’t obstruct street signs, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Typically, residents get a 10-day notice to clean up overhanging tree branches, she said.
“If property owners do not comply, the city may file charges in municipal court,” Barnett said.
That’s a $271 charge, Barnett said.
If the resident doesn’t clean up foliage around a street sign and it’s becoming a traffic hazard, city crews will cut the growth, Barnett said.
It’s not a typical practice to charge residents for this, she said.
But it’s often better if residents clean up shrubs and tree branches themselves, Collins said.
“Their aesthetics lack a little something,” Collins said.
Some residents want the city to paint the word “Stop” on the pavement at intersections to increase visibility, said Jeff Patterson, president of the East End Historical District Association.
“We get so many folks visiting the East End who are really looking at the houses instead of paying attention to where they are going that running stop signs is a continual problem,” Patterson said.
The city already is addressing the running list of intersections where overgrowth covers stop signs, Brown said.
