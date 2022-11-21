LEAGUE CITY
The League City Animal Care & Adoption Center has been far over capacity for more than a year and one volunteer argues operational changes are crucial to preserving its no-kill status.
Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 10:09 pm
The League City Animal Care & Adoption Center has been far over capacity for more than a year and one volunteer argues operational changes are crucial to preserving its no-kill status.
“The League City Animal Care & Adoption Center has been critically overpopulated with dogs most of the year,” Monica Millican, a shelter volunteer, said. “Dogs are being housed in pop-up kennels in the community outreach room and dogs are forced to share kennels with other dogs.”
The shelter has maintained a no-kill status since 2017, meaning it has never euthanized a pet simply because there’s no room for it.
Millican also is the president of League City Pets Alive, a nonprofit that provides services and funding for the shelter, 755 West Walker St.
“To have a robust volunteer program, the shelter management must quickly become honest, transparent and accessible,” Millican said.
Millican fears that without changes and more volunteers, the shelter will get so crowded operators will have no choice but to begin euthanizing animals, she said.
The shelter will remain critically over capacity until enough volunteers are available to create programs and initiatives, Millican said.
“The things we have done in the past clearly aren’t enough to move us out of the crisis,” she said. “We have to find new strategies.”
Shelter officials, however, said the operation was not at risk of losing its no-kill status.
The shelter is no more desperate for volunteers now than it has been for the past few years, Lynette Bodmer, community outreach coordinator, said.
The shelter has 14 staff members, including two who work part time, Bodmer said.
It is difficult to check on the number of active volunteers because the center is changing systems, but volunteers clocked 2,000 hours of work last month, Jasmine O’Keefe, animal services manager, said.
“We are always struggling for volunteers,” O’Keefe said. “The struggle is more so with getting people committed to the work. It’s not a rainbows and butterflies type of job.”
Millican recently proposed a virtual foster program, which she argues could alleviate some of the pressure on the shelter.
The virtual foster program would entail a volunteer visiting the shelter at least two or three times a week to tend to a particular animal and act as its advocate for eventually getting adopted.
There also is a significant need for better methods of reducing stress for the dogs, a task that would be easier with more volunteers, Millican said.
Adoption fees for the center is $75 for cats and dogs, which include spay and neuter and vaccinations.
The shelter has cut fees by 50 percent until it returns to below capacity and no animals are being housed in temporary spaces.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
(0) comments
