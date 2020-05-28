Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network staff supports Trooper, a dolphin calf stranded last week near Holly Beach, Louisiana, at the network’s facility in Galveston. The dolphin calf’s sunburn wounds are beginning to heal.
Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network staff bottle feed Trooper, a dolphin calf stranded last week near Holly Beach, Louisiana.
TEXAS MARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORK/Courtesy
Dr. Richard Henderson, left, a veterinarian with Galveston Veterinary Clinic, 2108 61st St., treats sunburn wounds on a dolphin calf found stranded last week near Holly Beach, Louisiana.
TEXAS MARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORK/Courtesy
Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network staff supports Trooper, a dolphin calf stranded last week near Holly Beach, Louisiana, at the network’s facility in Galveston. The dolphin calf’s sunburn wounds are beginning to heal.
TEXAS MARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORK/Courtesy
Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network staff rescue a dolphin calf stranded last week near Holly Beach, Louisiana.
