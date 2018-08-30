DICKINSON
The Dickinson school district’s new junior high school is open this week after more than two years of construction.
Eugene Kranz Junior High School, housed in a 280,000-square-foot building, opened for the first day of school Monday. The building, on 40 acres outside of Dickinson on FM 3436, provides new classrooms, gyms, more than 60 teachers and plenty of open space for 918 seventh- and eighth-grade students.
“The biggest change is all the open space,” said Principal Kim Kelley as she led a tour through the school’s new library. “You can see everything from one end of the school to the other, even though it takes a long time to walk there.”
The school, which was built for nearly $54 million after voters passed a $70 million bond measure in 2016, was necessary because of the fast growth in the district, Galveston County’s second largest, Tammy Dowdy, director of communications for the district, said.
“Dickinson ISD is a lot bigger than people realized,” she said, noting the school was needed to ease crowding at McAdams Junior High School, the district’s other middle school on Hughes Road, south of the city.
There were 1,571 students at McAdams last year, a number that has since been reduced to fewer than 800 now that Eugene Kranz is open.
Named after retired fighter pilot and NASA Flight Director Eugene “Gene” Kranz, the school embraces its cosmic origins with space-themed murals and quotes around the school. Visitors are greeted with a 20-foot-tall space shuttle replica — on loan from NASA — as they walk into the school.
Beyond the space themes, the school also features a large AstroTurf courtyard for outdoor science and classroom activities, a 700-person auditorium for assemblies and theater productions as well as all the traditional electives and classes that were offered at McAdams.
Seventh grade is on the first floor of the two-story building and eighth grade is on the second, Kelley said during the tour.
“It’s all been running smoothly so far,” she said.
